Council urged to help fund Northampton holiday clubs for parents on the breadline

A motion being proposed by Labour on Monday night will ask the council to dig deep and help to feed children in the school holidays who rely on school dinners.

Northamptonshire currently has 15,220 children receiving free school meals and for many families living in poverty - these meals are the only hot meal they might eat in one day.

On Monday night at Northampton Borough Council full council, the Labour party is to propose a motion that the local authority work with new and existing food clubs at community and youth centres.

It will be here where children can receive free social activities and food that will provide financial relief for parents on very low incomes so that no child should go hungry over the school holiday.

Paul Foster is the co-founder of Food In the School Holiday (FISH) which has been handing out free meals to families in Blackthorn, one-day-a-week, for two years.

It operates at Blackthorn Primary School where often entertainment is put on outside for the children while a buffet-style table is run by volunteers for local families who want to make sure they all get a filling meal.

He said: "I think the majority come in because they are struggling over the summer to stretch a small budget even longer.

"Certainly some of the parents we have had feedback from - they say the entertainment we provide for them they could never have envisaged they could go to.

"One of my big visions is to get it to expand on different estates."

The motion will be put forward by Councillor Emma Roberts (Lab, Delapre & Briar Hill) and seconded by Councillor Terrie Eales (Lab, Kings Heath) to stop children from not only going hungry but to also improve their social isolation, mental health and inactivity.

Emma Roberts said: "I've had teachers tell me that they have food banks in their classroom, and make toast for their children for breakfast.

"For some children, they go to school and that's where they eat. They come home and they probably don't have as much.

"What we have to do as a town and a council is to support these people and make sure these services are statutory."