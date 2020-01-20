Council says The Navigation’s one-star hygiene rating was based on ‘range of failings’ after Marston’s puts it down to ‘no hot water’

A pub in Stoke Bruerne was handed a one-star food hygiene rating that related to ‘poor structure and cleaning’ among other failings, according to the local authority.

South Northamptonshire Council has released more details about the inspection, which took place on December 9, 2019, and resulted in the poor rating.

The authority ranked the pub, owned by Marston’s, as ‘improvement necessary’ in the categories ‘hygienic food handling’ and ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’.

In the ‘management of food safety’ category the pub was marked as ‘major improvement necessary’.

In response to the findings, Martson’s commented that the pub ‘had no hot water’ on the day of the inspection.

Since the Chronicle & Echo published the findings of the report and the Marston’s comment, South Northamptonshire Council has shed some more light on why the pub was handed a one-star rating.

A spokesman from South Northamptonshire Council’s health and environmental protection service said: “SNC officers follow a strict regime of inspection laid down by national laws and regulations and they had no option but to give The Navigation in Stoke Bruerne a one-star Food Hygiene Rating.

“The report sent to the pub operators the day after the inspection cited a range of failings which required immediate improvements and related to poor food hygiene and safety, poor structure and cleaning and concerns about the way food preparation was being managed.

“It is important to note that while failings were judged to be serious, they were not at a level where members of the public were endangered or that the premises required immediate closure.

“The operators were given a right to reply and a period during which they could appeal the food hygiene rating, but no such representations were made.

“The premises will be revisited in due course to ensure the legal requirements are being met.”

Marston’s were approached again for comment after the council released this information.

A spokeswoman for the pub company issued a statement similar to the original comment.

She said: “On the day of the visit and due to unforeseen circumstances, the pub was unable to use hot water which we understand had an impact on the overall rating.

“This was something which was fixed within 24 hours of the visit.

“Staff members have all been re-trained in accordance with requirements and we continue to work closely with the site to address all issues raised.”