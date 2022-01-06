Council pays millions to former East Northants pub boss after 'vendetta' ruined him

The Snooty Fox, pictured in about 1998, and Dr Monks.

An East Northants pub landlord who lost everything when he was wrongly prosecuted in a council's 'vendetta' will be paid millions of pounds in damages.

Geoff Monks, now 67, was jailed in 2003 because he couldn't pay a fine after a flimsy prosecution over alleged food safety offences at his pub the Snooty Fox in Lowick.

His conviction was later overturned, but by then Dr Monks had been ruined by the catastrophic effect of East Northamptonshire Council's (ENC) campaign against him. He lost his pubs, his house and suffered a heart attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said he was persecuted after offending a solicitor, who he said was involved in a relationship with ENC's chief executive. The council did not deny this.

As revealed by NN Journal last summer, Dr Monks launched a High Court action and claimed for up to £14m in damages after suing for 'abuse of process'.

ENC was abolished last year and replaced by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), whose leader Jason Smithers sits as a councillor in east Northamptonshire. NNC has now agreed a settlement with Dr Monks, as reported by Private Eye today, although the figure has not been released.

But the Northants Telegraph can reveal that, at an extraordinary council meeting last month which members of the public and press were excluded from, NNC agreed to offer £4m to Dr Monks as a full and final settlement of all claims. They had been warned that their chances of success if the case went to trial was less than 50 per cent and a final bill if they lost could greatly exceed the settlement.

Dr Monks had begun the process against ENC in 2015 but it was kept secret from the public and even some councillors. The first time some councillors heard of the issue was when they were sent agenda papers for a council meeting.

NNC will also have to make a public apology, in open court, for its predecessor's actions. The costs NNC has agreed to pay Dr Monks will now be borne by taxpayers living across the whole of the north of the county and met from the council's reserves.

A bill of £4m would equate to about £35 per council tax-paying household. It is also just over two per cent of the council's expected council tax income of £178m for next year.

Geraint Thomas, partner and head of the disputes team at Laytons ETL Global which represented Dr Monks, said: “This settlement finally provides full vindication for our client more than 20 years after East Northamptonshire Council began its abusive campaign against him. The impact on his health, finances and wellbeing has been nothing short of devastating, but I hope that today’s settlement will enable him at least to begin to rebuild his life.

“Dr Monks would like to thank everybody who has supported him over the years and helped him to achieve this vindication, including Private Eye magazine, Roger Cook of The Cook Report, Lisa Ackerley, Carol Beardmore, Peter Chaplin, Paul Coles, Peter Efford, Prof Steve King, Richard North and Graham Smith. He would also like to thank his friends Sid, Kev and Garry, and so many kind and concerned supporters over the years who are too numerous to name individually.”

The case is just the third time in English legal history that a claimant has successfully sued for 'abuse of process'. One was in 1838 and the second, and last, was in 1861.

ENC's campaign against Dr Monks began, he said, after he asked a prominent local solicitor, Jenny Lawrence, to leave the Snooty Fox in 1998 following a dispute about a bottle of wine. Ms Lawrence later alleged she had suffered food poisoning at the Snooty Fox and made a complaint to the council, sparking its initial investigation into a non-existent piece of mouldy ham.

Dr Monks was convicted in relation to the Snooty Fox in 2000, despite the presentation of thin and contradictory evidence against him, and was ordered to pay a fine of £13,500 and costs of £8,300. In 2003, when he was unable to pay the fine, Dr Monks was sent to category A prison HMP Woodhill, where he was placed in an adjacent cell to the Soham murderer Ian Huntley, who was at the time awaiting trial.

Separately, East Northamptonshire Council also prosecuted Dr Monks for food safety offences at his two other pubs, the Samuel Pepys at Slipton and the Vane Arms at Sudborough.

He was initially convicted in relation to the Samuel Pepys but, in 2003, appealed successfully against that conviction. The prosecution relating to the Vane Arms was then stayed, on the grounds that both prosecutions were abuses of process.

The Snooty Fox conviction stood, however, until it was finally overturned by the Court of Appeal in 2015 following a referral from the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

The effect of the prosecutions, and the surrounding publicity, on Dr Monks’ businesses was catastrophic and he was forced to sell all three pubs at a loss, and also lost his home. He suffered a heart attack while in prison and has experienced serious health issues ever since.

Dr Monks, who was financially ruined by the actions of ENC, was unable to afford to pursue a claim against the council until he secured funding from Acasta Europe in 2019, enabling him to commence action in the High Court.

His case against the council included a number of allegations, including that the council failed to follow its own detailed food safety enforcement and prosecution policy, which was denied by the council in its defence.

The final decisions to prosecute Dr Monks in relation to the Snooty Fox and the Samuel Pepys were made by the then chief executive of East Northamptonshire Council, Roger Heath.

Dr Monks alleged that Mr Heath was at the time involved in a sexual relationship with Ms Lawrence, the solicitor who had made the initial complaint to the council about food poisoning following the altercation at the Snooty Fox in 1998. The council did not deny this allegation in its defence.

Dr Monks also alleged that the council had conducted about 5,000 food safety inspections of premises that prepared food for public consumption in the eight years or so previous to turning its attention to him, which resulted in just two prosecutions, and that between around 1995 and 1998 not a single person in the council’s area was charged with a food safety offence. The council admitted both of these allegations.

In a case note after the settlement, Dr Monks' barrister Paul Mitchell QC said: "Dr Monks’ claim against the now-defunct East Northamptonshire Council was not a case of extortion, but one either of vendetta or of capricious indifference to the council’s own policy governing when it was to prosecute Food Safety Act offences. Dr Monks was a publican, prosecuted three times by ENC for alleged food hygiene offences.

"The evidence against him on each occasion was thin and contradictory. He achieved the remarkable distinction of being the defendant to three of only a handful of food safety prosecutions the council had undertaken between 1990 and 2001, during which period it had carried out over 7,000 investigations.

"Dr Monks said that ENC had persecuted him because he had offended a powerful local solicitor who was a lover of ENC’s chief executive. ENC did not deny this.

"If that had been proved at trial, then it might well have been established that the abuse of process consisted in ENC’s prosecuting Dr Monks because of an outrageous abuse of power by its chief executive: that was the “vendetta” abuse of process, where the true aim was to punish Dr Monks for offending the mistress, not for serving contaminated food."

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “East Northamptonshire Council’s decision to prosecute Dr Monks in relation to the Snooty Fox was an abuse of process and should never have occurred.

“It is accepted that East Northamptonshire Council’s actions caused serious personal injury, loss, and damage to him over a period of more than 20 years, and I sincerely apologise for those actions.