Could you take Teddy and Bo Bo for a walk in Northampton?

A national charity is seeking a set of dog walkers to take an elderly woman's two beloved dogs out for a walk.

The Cinnamon Trust helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care.

The charity is now looking to take on new dog walking volunteers to help a resident in St Crispin area - and her two adorable dogs Teddy and Bo Bo, pictured.

A spokesman for the trust said: "All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them,they take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, they take pets to the vet, even clean out the budgie's cage or cat's litter trays."

If anyone would like to register in St Crispin - or just chat about doing so - call the charity on 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk.