Could you offer a home to Beethoven the deaf Northampton cat?

A deaf cat who was found living on the streets is in desperate need of a loving new home after being taken in by Cats Protection’s Northampton Branch.

Beethoven, thought to be aged around three-years-old, has been in the branch’s care since January, when he was found as a stray in Welton.

The white puss was found a new owner in March, but needed to be returned to the branch as he did not get on with neighbouring cats.

After an unsettled few months, volunteers are now desperate to find the right home for the lovable moggy.

Cats Protection’s Northampton Branch Fostering Officer Sue Arnold said: “Beethoven is such a lovable and friendly chap, and would make a great family pet. He is deaf, but lives life to the full and is otherwise fit and healthy.

“We often look for indoor-only homes for deaf cats, as they obviously can’t hear hazards such as traffic. But Beethoven is a particularly outdoor-loving cat and so we’re looking for a home with a very secure garden, or perhaps a home in a very remote area, where he can safely go outdoors. This requirement is making it a bit trickier than usual to find a new owner, which is a shame as Beethoven has so much love to give.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who may be able to give Beethoven the safe and loving home he so desperately wants. Sadly, some cats with disabilities can be harder to find homes for, yet they can bring just as much fun and joy to a household as any other cat.”

Beethoven would be most comfortable at a home with either an enclosed garden or in a remote location with few cats around for him to fall out with.

To find out more about adopting Beethoven, or any of the other cats in the care of Cats Protection’s Northampton Branch, call 0344 700 3251 or visit the Cats Protection League's Northampton website.