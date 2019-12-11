Could it be you? Mystery winner of a £1 MILLION lottery win has yet to come forward in Northampton

The clock is ticking for a mystery lottery winner in Northampton who has just a month left to claim a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize worth £1m.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw but in the special EuroMillions Event draw on July 19 2019 a total of 20 lucky millionaires were made, with this prize being one of four still to be claimed.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket – bought in Northampton – with the winning Millionaire Maker code TQQN 21656.

The lucky ticket-holder only has until January 15 2020 to make their claim.

With just a month to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

"We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding.

"This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there, and would certainly be one of the best ways to start the new year for one lucky ticket-holder.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk.

Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up.

For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.