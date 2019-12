An article claiming a Northampton resident was asked to pay more council published on the Chronicle & Echo website this morning was incorrect.

It was claimed the Dragonfly Meadows resident was told to pay nearly £400 more after being wrongly placed in the wrong parish by Northampton Borough Council.

While the resident had been placed in Upton instead of Hunsbury Meadows parish, the extra payment was not correct and the Chron is happy to clarify this error.