Corby Company Shop twice the size and with twice the staff, for double the bargains

A popular Corby discount food and household product store for people working in food manufacturing, emergency services and the NHS has re-opened.

Company Shop in Bardsley Road on Corby's Earlstrees Industrial Estate sells surplus brands to members, has been refurbished nearly doubling its square footage and its workforce.

Products are sourced directly from manufacturers

Store manager, Ben Hughes invited Mayor of Corby, Ray Beeby, and mayoress, wife Toni, to cut the ribbon and try the tills at the expanded store.

Mr Hughes, 34, said: "We'd out grown the shop and now with the extra space our range has increased. We've taken on 12 new staff and we still have six vacancies to fill.

"Now it's the second biggest store in the company. It stops all this food going to waste. We're helping the environment and the community."

Company Shop stocks household brands from major retailers, including Waitrose and Marks and Spencer, sourced direct from manufacturers which has been produced for the shops.

The Company Shop

Ray Beeby, Mayor of Corby, who is also a customer, said: "It's brilliant. It really looks like its come up in the world. It looks a lot bigger and brighter and like a regular supermarket.

"Anything that keeps people employed is a good thing."

Judy Bradshaw, 52, assistant manager, started her career in retail at 15 years old in Corby's Sainsbury's store.

She said: "I'm really impressed. It's bigger and better with more shelves to shop and more shelves to stock.

Judy Bradshaw (assistant manager) and Ben Hughes (manager)

"It's fresher and bigger. The customers will be excited."

On how to apply to become a member click here to see our previous story.

The shop floor has nearly doubled in size