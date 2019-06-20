Concern over huge crack down retaining wall by Northampton homes

Residents are concerned about a retaining wall in Northampton potentially collapsing due to a large crack.

The wall by a set of stairs to a collection of council houses on Dallington Road has a large crack from the top to two feet from the bottom.

The cracked wall on Dallington Road

One neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous, fears the wall might fall onto one of the many elderly residents who live nearby and has been trying to get Northampton Borough Council to come and fix it.

"It's a danger but I don't think they realise how much of a danger. If that comes down on someone, it's a fatality for sure," he said.

The wall goes up to Dallington Haven, where the neighbour said a lot of older people live and regularly use the steps.

The neighbour is particularly worried after the recent rainfall that the wall is getting closer to collapse.

"I think it's going to come down, I worked in the building trade for a long, long time and you can see it's in a precarious state," he said.

The council has been contacted for comment.