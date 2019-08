There is concern for the welfare of a teenage boy who has been reported missing from Northampton.

Arran McDonald, 16, is described as Asian, around 5ft 8in, of slim build, with shaved black hair and brown eyes.

Arran McDonald. Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

Arran, anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding reference MPN1/2687/19.