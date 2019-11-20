Completion of work on Northampton’s historic Eleanor Cross

Repair and conservation work on Northampton’s Eleanor Cross is now complete and it is being removed from Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Conservation experts from Skillington Workshop have been busy since April ensuring the monument continues to be preserved for future generations.

Eleanor Cross, London Road, Northampton

Work included mortar repairs, repointing, addition of stainless steel pins to the north and west canopies providing additional support, fitting new stone where essential, and shelter coating.

Historic England (HE), which is covering half of the project costs, has been consulted throughout the process.

The cross, situated at the southern end of London Road close to Delapré Wood, was one of a dozen commissioned by Edward I between 1291 and 1294.

Only three of twelve original monuments remain.

Each marks one of the nightly resting places of the King’s wife, Queen Eleanor of Castile’s, funeral procession between Harby, near Lincoln, to London.

A regular maintenance programme has been scheduled and Historic England continues to support the project.

