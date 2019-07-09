'Coming soon' signs go up in Sixfields as Taco Bell building works begin

Promotional Taco Bell signs have gone up in Sixfields and workers have started construction on the soon-to-be Mexican restaurant site.

The drive-thru site is based next to KFC and planning documents reveal that the restaurant will create 30 jobs upon completion but a mystery still surrounds the opening date.

'Coming soon' signs have now gone up on the fencing surrounding the new Taco Bell.

Here is everything we know so far:

> Northampton's first Taco Bell restaurant would create 30 jobs

> Ten of those jobs would be part-time and 20 full-time

> Taco Bell would be built on land around KFC in Walter Tull Way, opposite Sixfields Stadium

> Plans would also see the expansion of the existing KFC to 56 seats, with the new 68-cover Taco Bell drive-thru sitting alongside it

> Taco Bell is part of the same company that owns KFC

> Parking spaces would be lost and the existing drive-thru design at KFC would have to be revised

> Taco Bell is an American chain of fast food restaurants

> The restaurants serve Tex-Mex food including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos

> Taco Bell serves more than two billion customers each year

Despite being contacted for comment, Taco Bell has been unable to confirm an opening date for the new restaurant.

We'll bring you all the latest on the developments in Sixfields as it happens.