A huge Northampton employer has once again teamed up with the Saints and the club’s foundation to brighten up the festive season for those less fortunate.

In the eighth Travis Perkins and Northampton Saints Christmas toy collection, food items and seasonal hampers were also collected for disadvantaged families.

Supporters and colleagues spent up to £10 on a new toy or gift, or pick five food hamper items and put them in a festive Christmas bag.

Travis Perkins and Northampton Saints' toy collection.

Donations were then made at Saints’ Gallagher Premiership fixture against Bath Rugby on Saturday (December 4), with supporters dropping them off at one of multiple points around cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Travis Perkins managing director, Kieran Griffin, said: “We are so proud to be part of the Big Toy and Hamper Collection once again this year, and to be able to help families, young people and children in our community to have the Christmas they deserve.

“This year our colleagues, customers and Saints’ supporters have generously donated hundreds of toys for the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust and Northampton General Hospital’s children’s ward.

“We’d like to thank everyone who takes part; they should know they will have made a real difference to a family, child or young person who really needs it.”

Since the campaign first launched in 2013, thousands of young people have benefited from the support from Travis Perkins’ colleagues and Northampton Saints supporters, as the rugby club and builders merchants estimates the campaign has made thousands of donations since the initiative began.