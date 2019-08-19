'Colin is simply a legend': Northampton man chalks up 60 years of service at same cash and carry

A Northampton cash and carry is celebrating the loyal work of a "genuinely lovely" worker who has been with the company for six decades of service.

Colin Wright was just 16 when he was first offered a job by the original founder of Jones Wholesale - and 60 years later, he still hasn't left.

Colin with business development manager of Jones Wholesale Grace Allitt and Tom Allitt, the fourth generation of his family to run the business.

In fact, Colin was first hired by the company's founder Percy Jones in 1959 - and now he works for Percy's great-grandson.

Now, Jones Wholesale is celebrating 60 years of service from their loyal employee.

"Colin is as much a part of Jones Wholesale as our family is," says managing partner Simon Allitt. "He is a genuinely lovely man who is adore4d and respected by every member of our staff and management."

On August 17, 1959, Colin started his first day as an office junior for P.L.Jones Ltd, just 16-years-old and only two months after leaving school.

Colin said: "I got on really well, and what started as a temporary role drifted into permanency. I was happy living in Pitsford, I played football for the local team, my friends all lived around and about, it was where my family were from - in truth, I had no inclination to move away.”

And so Colin, who's first pay packet for a week's work was £3 and five shillings, stuck with the company as it evolved into Jones Wholesale and made his way to office manager in 10 years.

Even as Percy Jones handed the business on to his son-in-law Sam Allitt, who handed it on to his son David, who handed it on to his sons Simon and Tom, Colin has never left his job at Jones Wholesale and has now worked for four generations of the family business.

He even met his wife Maureen at Jones Wholesale and ended up working together for 35 years.

Colin said: "In 60 years this has always been a fantastic company to work for. They look after us, and the best interests of their staff has always been

important to the family.

"I could have retired in 2008 when I reached 65, but I really didn’t want to.

“When Maureen passed away four years ago, work was a Godsend, and when I turned 65 I still kept turning up every day. Thankfully Simon and Tom are happy for me to keep doing so, and as long as I’m healthy, I’ve no intention of stopping.

"I love it as much as I’ve ever done, the work and the people.”

Colin now works afternoons only nowadays, but has lost none of his enthusiasm and wants to carry on for as long as he is capable.

And as far as the management is concerned, Colin has a job until he decides it is finally time to quit.