Cobblers players visit new Specsavers in Northampton shopping centre as part of ongoing partnership

Coach Marc Richards (left), Aaron McGowan (middle left), Nicke Kambamba (middle right) and Kion Etete (right). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Three Cobblers players and their coach paid a visit to a new Specsavers branch in a Northampton shopping centre.

Nicke Kambamba, Aaron McGowan, Kion Etete and coach Marc Richards had their eyes tested at Specsavers in Weston Favell Shopping Centre on Thursday (October 21).

The visitors were given an eye examination, which included a 3D scan of the back of the eye using the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine and they also each chose a pair of polarised sunglasses each.

The players and coach visited Specsavers as a part of an ongoing partnership. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Jude Edwards, store director at Weston Favell, said: “We’re really excited to have launched the new store and to be supporting a team that’s much loved by many loyal fans in the local community.

“We were really pleased to welcome the players and their coach to the store and to help make sure they’ll be able to set their sights on the goal come match day.”

As part of the ongoing partnership between the opticians and the club, Specsavers in Weston Favell is also sponsoring the match against Carlisle United on Saturday (October 30) when the club will be raising funds for charity The Cube Disability Arts Academy, as part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.