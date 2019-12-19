Coats for Kids campaign now sees more than 450 coats donated in Northampton

Rachel Morgan and Natalie Jacques - the first volunteers behind Coats for Kids - have seen nearly 500 coats donated to their campaign to keep disadvantaged children cosy throughout winter.

The project started two weeks ago at Rachel's house and ever since the pair shared a Facebook post to test the waters with their project idea they have been swamped with 480 coats at Rachel's home.

But Rachel and Natalie are only the Northampton co-ordinators. The project, Coats for Kids, has since taken off countrywide, as far afield as Rippon and Wales where each location has its own coordinators.

Rachel has tallied that in Northampton alone, 113 coats have been donated to children who are aged between three months and 16 years old.

Rachel told the Chronicle & Echo: "We have been completely blown away and we have been so impressed with the response to donations and the response to needs.

"Community support has been so big across the country and we are so pleased with how it's pulled people together before Christmas to do something so kind.

"It's been so manic. The amount of requests we are seeing has been fantastic."

The influx of coats has meant that Rachel has had to put them into a storage unit instead of keeping them at her home. The space has kindly been donated by Ready, Steady Store.

Rachel added: "If you're on low income we are not going to ask you for proof of your earnings.

"The coats are there and if you're in need then come and get a coat off us.

"We are seeing up to four coordinators a day join us at the moment."

Rachel said a nursery has approached the scheme and asked for coats for some of their children to be able to play outside.

The project is not restricted to schools. Rachel and Natalie are asking foodbanks in Northampton to reach out and ask for coats for struggling parents, too.

Coats for Kids is now winding down for Christmas and is stopping work between December 21 and December 28.

READ MORE: Meet the team keeping Northampton's children warm this winter with kindly donated coats