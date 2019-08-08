Closure signs go up at ANOTHER Northampton town centre restaurant

A burger and pizza restaurant in St Giles Street has now closed down - just one day after Brooklyn Pizza Bar.

A sign has gone up in the window of St Giles Street-based MuMu today announcing the holding company for the restaurant has gone into liquidation.

A sign has gone up on Brooklyn Pizza Bar saying 'we are currently closed'.

This comes after bosses could not reach an agreeable rent discount with the landlords.

However - after selling more takeaways than eat-in orders - the owners have now agreed a lease on a takeaway site in the town centre.

They will deliver to addresses in Northampton when it is up and running by the end of the month.

Bookings and vouchers will still be honoured at the MuMus restaurant in Kettering.

Northampton customers will be given a 20 per cent discount should they wish to book at the Kettering site.

The sign in the St Giles Street restaurant reads: 'The landlord, 49 St Giles Street Limited, has forfeited the lease to these premises for the tenant being in liquidation.

'You now have no right to enter these premises.

'The only persons entitled to enter are the landlord or their duly authorised agents'.

On Tuesday (August 6) Brooklyn Pizza Bar announced on Facebook that it was the last time the restaurant would be trading after citing trends in the way diners now consume food has changed - leading to people ordering from Just Eat and staying at home.

