Closing down signs go up in windows of Northampton store that launched as UK's first ever £5 shop

A Northampton shop that launched itself as the first ever "£5 shop" in the UK is closing down.

'Everything must go' signs have gone up in the windows of the Home Discount store in Abington Street - which at first opened as 'Only5Pounds.com' in September 2018.

It was the first branch of of the Only5pounds brand, which for years prior had only existed online. None of the shelves inside had individual price tags - instead, everything was guaranteed to be priced at a fiver.

Speaking in 2018, owner Vinod Chopra said the £5 shop was the first of its kind and hoped to bring the brand to high streets everywhere.

In the 14 months the shop launched, it was re-branded to "Home Discount."

But now, closing down signs have appeared in the store's windows.

The team at Home Discount has been contacted for a comment.