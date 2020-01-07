'Closing down' signs go up at latest store in former BHS unit in Northampton town centre after just three months

The latest shop to make its home at the former BHS store in Northampton's high street is closing down after just three months of trading.

'Fashion Box' opened in October 2019 just three months after the closure of 'Factory Outlet' in its place.

The three faces of Abington Stree'ts former BHS since 2016 - two factory outlet fashion stores and a bargain Christmas shop.

It is the third occupant of the former BHS unit to open and close down since the chain collapsed in 2016.

Other shops to open and close in the major high street location include 'Europe's Largest £1 Christmas Shop' - which opened for a month and shut on December 24 - and 'Factory Outlet, which closed in July 2019 after five months of trading.

Developers Oxford London Estates Group bought the department store outlet in August 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

At the time, company director Roni Chotoveli told the Chronicle & Echo the investors were not simply looking to fill it with another 'dying' high street brand and called on local entrepreneurs to submit ideas for the prominent building.

But after the opening of Fashion Box in October this year, Mr Chotovelli told the Chron he had 'no update to offer' on his "vision" after more than a year at the helm.

Speaking in August 2018, Mr Chotovelli said: "We are investors and entrepreneurs and we have a vision to regenerate this dilapidated site.

"What we are really trying to do is to find local entrepreneurs who either want to run it or co-operate on a joint venture.

“It’s in a very good location and with the right investment, it can be regenerated into something prestigious in the town centre."

Since then, there have been no developments or renovation work at the former store.

Mr Chotovelli has been contacted for a fresh comment.