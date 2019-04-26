Circumcision clinic in Northampton criticised for lack of follow-up care for children

A Northampton clinic has had enforcement action taken against it by inspectors.

Operating mainly as a dental surgery, Park Clinic in Abington House, Wellingborough Road also offers circumcision carried out by a urologist, mainly for children for religious, cultural and medical reasons.

Park Clinic

However an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found that the clinic did not follow all the rules when it came to aftercare, although the the service had been voluntarily suspended to review registration requirements.

The report says: "We noted that clinical records for patients having circumcision were brief. Information about medicines used in the procedure such as local anaesthetics were not recorded.

"In one example only the child’s first name had been recorded. We saw that information about the procedure was not routinely shared with the patients’ GP’s. The records showed there were no formal follow-up appointments offered to patients or their parents."

The records showed that no circumcision procedure had been completed since 31 July 2018 but 89 circumcision procedures had been completed in the year up to 31 July 2018.

Inspectors went on to say that there was no evidence or process in place for the provider to show that they assessed or considered that the adults had parental authority to give consent to the circumcision. In many examples only one parent had signed the consent form, guidance requires consent to be received from both parents where applicable.

The report said services were caring towards patients - most of who, when interviewed were positive about the clinic - and met their needs.

But inspectors were unimpressed with the overall leadership, effectiveness and safety of the clinic, ordering enforcement action in all three areas.

Other findings by the CQC included:

- areas of the practice did not appear clean.

- not all appropriate medicines and life-saving equipment were available.

- clinical waste segregation and identification was ineffective.

The clinic has been approached for comment.