Christmas prize draw launches with £2,000 worth of vouchers for shops in Northampton up for grabs

A festive campaign made to entice shoppers into Northampton town centre and raise the profile of local shops and businesses has been launched.

'Golden Ticket' has been launched in Northampton and will see four shoppers win £500 of vouchers each to spend in town centre shops and businesses of their choice.

Grosvenor Centre.

As of Friday last week, there are now 20 specially branded post boxes dotted throughout Northampton town centre, where shoppers can complete a Golden Ticket entry form and hand post it in one of the boxes to enter.

Forms are available in shops, in the borough council's what's on guide, in the November issue of NN Pulse and are also available online for download.

The prize draw will take place on December 14.

Golden Ticket was first launched in 2014 and is held each year to entice shoppers into Northampton town centre's store for Christmas.

Daniel Granger Hairdressing, Abington Street

It comes as free parking will be available at Northampton four borough council car parks on the Saturdays of November 23, November 30 December 7, December 14, and December 21.

The Christmas competition has been designed by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and is now in its fifth year.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton town centre BID, said: “The BID’s annual prize draw has given many families an extra special Christmas, so we are delighted to bring it back this year.

“Golden Ticket is very much about promoting Northampton town centre as the number one shopping destination this Christmas. In the first week, even before our official launch, we had more than 700 Golden Tickets posted, and it’s great to hear that the competition has already got more people exploring the town centre.

Northampton Health Store

“A central part of the BID’s remit is to encourage more visitors into the town centre and promote its fabulous range of businesses. This is one of many festive initiatives the BID is running to do just this.”

Golden Ticket post boxes are located at:



- 78 Derngate, Derngate

- Abington FX, Abington Street

- Costa Coffee, Abington Street

- Daniel Granger, Abington Street

- Debenhams, The Drapery

- Les Olives, Sheep Street

- Market Square Newsagents, Mercers Row

- Market Walk Shopping Centre

- Northampton Health Store, The Drapery

- Pizza Express, Derngate

- Royal and Derngate, Guildhall Road

- St Gyles Jewellers, St Giles Street

- The Cordwainer, The Ridings

- The Good Loaf, All Saints Church

- The Grosvenor Centre

- The Salvation Army, Gold Street

- The Sandwich Bar, Bridge Street

- Tourist Information Office, George Row

- Vintage Guru, St Giles Street

- Voni Blu, Castilian Street

Salvation Army.