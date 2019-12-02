Christmas plea to give 59 people on Northamptonshire organ transplant list a lifesaving gift

Families in Northamptonshire are being urged to share their organ donation decision this festive season, so that their loved ones know what they want when they die and more patients can receive the transplants they need.

There are currently 6,186 patients in need of an organ transplant in the UK - 59 of those people in need are from Northamptonshire.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Christmas is an incredibly busy time of year, however, away from the rush and bustle of preparing for the holiday it should also be a time for family and thinking of others.

“We are urging everyone in Northamptonshire to take a moment to think about the people who will spend their Christmas hoping for just one thing; a life saving organ transplant. Would you like to help if you could? If you needed a transplant, would you want someone to donate to you?

“Please let your family know what your organ donation decision is so that we can save more lives. Every precious organ donor allows more families to spend special times together. A quick chat can save lives, and we know that even at a time of grief families take enormous comfort and pride from their loved one’s donation.”

From spring 2020 in England and Autumn 2020 in Scotland, the law around organ donation is changing.

All adults in Northamptonshire will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to donate, known as ‘opt out’, or are in one of the groups not covered by the new organ donation law.

This system was introduced in Wales in December 2015 and in Jersey in July this year.

Families will still always be involved in organ donation, so it is vital that they know their choices.

In the lead up to the change in law, NHS Blood and Transplant is urging families in Northamptonshire to talk and share their decision. If the time comes, families find the organ donation conversation much easier if they already know what their relative wanted.