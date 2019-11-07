Children learn first-hand about importance of WWII at Northampton care home's Remembrance Day celebrations

A Northampton care home taught a class of Northampton children the importance of remembering WWII today at a special celebration event.

Templemore Care Home invited the Year 4 pupils of Chiltern Primary School to its Remembrance Day service today (Nov 7) and let them learn first-hand how the war affected the men and women who lived thought it.

The event was attended by Mayor Nazim Choudary and president Bill Rose of the Loyal British Legion.

It was a chance for the young students to ask their own questions about the conflict and hear what it was like to grow up, live through and fight in the Second World War.

The children delivered handmade poppies for each resident and also decorated cupcakes in the remembrance theme, in exchange the residents were able to share their knowledge and memories of the war.

Then, a minute's silence was held at 11am in honour of the conflict and the many lives lost to war.

The home's dining room was also decorated with handmade wreaths and a poppy display made by Templemore's own residents.