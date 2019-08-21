Children get seaside trip after Northampton councillor's donation

Some Northampton children were able to dip their toes in the sea for the first time with thanks to a councillor's £1,000 donation.

Councillor Julie Davenport (Ind, Delapre & Briar Hill) donated £1,000 of her councillor Empowerment Fund to the Friends of Far Cotton Library to pay for summer activities for children and families in her ward.

The fund exists to enable councillors to allocate money within their ward, to make a positive impact on the areas they represent and to empower local residents to be active in their communities.



The first trip she funded was a coach trip to Skegness, which left on Sunday, transporting 156 people, on two coaches, to the seaside for the day.

"It was wonderful," Julie said. "We had two coach loads. Everyone had an amazing time and it was amazing weather and really hot but we didn't have enough time.

"I had never been there before to be honest but it was lovely. They headed towards the beach first and children were paddling through the sea, walking in the sand and playing with their bucket and spades.

"It was so much fun to see the children enjoying themselves. It will probably be the only holiday they get to go on. It's so expensive to go away if you're just living on the breadline."

Shop Zero and Elsie's Cafe even provided the children with their lunchboxes.

Councillor Davenport also donated an extra £150 for 100 children to take part in four planetarium group sessions - held at the Far Cotton Rec Centre - for families who can't afford to go to the space museum.

Chair of the Friends of Far Cotton Library, Lorraine Grannell, said: "Our area is quite deprived.

"There's quite a lot of people who can't afford to go anywhere.

"That's why we provide these trips."