Children and woman injured in collision in Northampton

Two children and a woman were injured this morning in the same danger spot where a motorcyclist was killed at the weekend.

It comes as a motorcyclist suffered significant injuries in the same location on Saturday (July 13) and died at the scene.

Two incidents have taken place at the Birds Hill Road and Lings Way junction since Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "It was a two car collision at the junction of Birds Hill Road and Lings Way.

"The first two calls came in at 8.49am today (Monday), and there was three injuries.

"Two were children who were under the age of 10 years old and one was an adult female.

"An ambulance was also in attendance."

Two silver cars were involved in the incident, which were recovered an hour later.