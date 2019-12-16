Childhood sweethearts celebrate milestone wedding anniversary in Northampton today

Many moons ago, old romantic, Ken, proposed on the back row of the Piccadilly Cinema in Birmingham to his now wife, Lillian, before tying the knot on Christmas Eve.

The Moulton pair, who are both 88, have known each other since they were 11 years old and were one another's first love.

The pair were childhood sweethearts and have never looked back.

Ken used to play with Lillian's brother, George before the pair started dating as teenagers at 16.

In 1947, Ken got down on one knee at the Piccadilly Cinema in Birmingham and asked Lillian if she wanted to be his wife.

Two years later, on Christmas Eve, they had a Christmas wedding at St Barnabus Church in Balsall Heath, before going on to have their three children, Christine, Shirley, and Alan.

"We asked each other why we got married that day," Lillian said.

"We must have been silly and in love," she giggled. "It was romantic and my bouquet was nearly as big as me."

"We knew each other because he was friends with my brother from about the age of 11, and we went out together when we were 16.

"We just fancied each other and we just sort of clicked and that was it."

The pair came to Northampton in 1959 so Ken could pursue his career as a manager at Scaffolding Great Britain (SGB), in St James Mill Road, and oversaw the scaffolding work as the new Silverstone Circuit was being built.

Lillian, meanwhile, worked at Barclaycard in St Giles Street.

Over the years they have enjoyed spending time together playing bowels, jet setting to the US where they did a grand tour of America and spending time with their six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Daughter, Shirley, added: "We have had a really happy life with my mum and dad.

"I think we have all felt secure and safe and we have been really lucky.

"We have had a lovely family life, and because mum and dad have been secure in their marriage I think their children have always been happy in their marriages too."

Ken said: "We never fall out, put it like that.

"We have our arguments though, like everyone. After 70 years I think you would have to have a few arguments!" he laughed.