Cheque presented to The Lowdown after Northampton homeless football team nets £500

A homeless football team in Northampton has raised £500 for the Lowdown charity - to help intervene with young people and their mental health before crisis point.

The football team is an initiative between Project 16:15, a homeless outreach group, which started as an idea on Facebook by Stan Robertson, and members of Northampton's homeless community.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

Mr Robertson has built up a rapport with many rough sleepers and for two years he has hand-delivered a cooked breakfast every morning to the homeless community in Abington Street.

All the money raised from a charity football tournament, held at the Northampton Saints' ground in May, was handed over to the Lowdown on Saturday to help young people's mental health projects.

Lowdown CEO Sharon Wormsley said: "We are delighted that they have chosen us as the beneficiary for this project.

"We want to help prevent the homelessness of the future by providing mental health support for young people when they need it most and before their needs escalate.

"By doing this we hope to help build young people’s resilience so they can cope with life’s future challenges."

At the tournament back in May the team played three matches against Rushden and Diamonds FC, REME and Far Cotton Pheonix FC.

All the players were awarded with their own medal and now, thanks to Northampton Borough Council, they will get the chance to train hard at the Racecourse every Saturday until their next charity match in May 2020.

Mr Robertson said: "It gives them a sense of pride, a sense of unity, a sense of worth and the guys feel so good about it. We are getting more and more people turning up for training all the time.

"We get guys come along who are living on the streets, guys who are sofa surfing and they just love it.

Players, who now train twice a week, have also raised £163 for the youth club at Hackleton after playing against AFC Hackleton.

In May next year the team have high hopes to put on another football tournament - with eight teams already signed up and wanting to play.