Cheers of joy from students and parents as brown envelopes opened at Campion School

Fifty-seven per cent of French students, 45% of physics students, 40% of chemistry students and 38% of biology students achieved a top grade 8 or 9 at Campion School today.

Campion School pupils have excelled above the national average in biology, business, chemistry, engineering, French, maths and physics today while students in religious studies achieved grades 8 and 9, significantly above target.

Students were up early doors this morning to open their brown envelopes.

Headteacher, Claire Whitmore, said: "Each GCSE grade reflects hours of study and commitment, with many students achieving exceptional individual performances. Grade 9 was introduced to identify those students who are performing at the highest academic standard.

"These strong results also reflect the hard work and commitment from my colleagues to provide the best learning experiences for their students.

"A special thank you to each parent for the support you have given to your child(ren) and to the school - for your involvement at events such as parents’ evenings, for your ongoing communication with us and for all that you have done to support at home the work that takes place in school, thank you."

Top performers were Hannah Brighty, who achieved eight grade 9s, Alex Wilson and Kaylee Littlewood, who each achieved six grade 9s, and Alex Coiffait and Peter Leyden who achieved five grade 9s.

Sainabou Njie was also given a nod for making the greatest progress of all students in year 11 to achieve a superb set of grades, which will see her continuing her studies in sixth form.

Mrs Whitemore added: "Our GCSEs 2019 show how well our whole school community is working together to inspire confident, resilient young people who have the aspirations, qualifications and personal qualities to create brilliant futures for all; with strong Achievement, good Character and Excellence in abundance, we look forward with confidence to all that the future holds for each student.

"To all of you who will be joining our good sixth form in September, we can’t wait to experience all that you will continue to bring to Campion. To those of you moving on, our very best wishes for the future. "