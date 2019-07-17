Cheer on bike ride in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox as it passes through Northamptonshire

Around 50 cyclists will be passing through Northamptonshire for the fourth annual bike ride from West Yorkshire to London in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox next week.

On Friday, July 26, the Jo Cox Way bike ride will be going from Yelvertoft near Rugby to Milton Keynes via Northants for the third day of its 288-mile journey from the former Labour MP's Batley and Spen constituency to Southwark.

The Jo Cox Way cyclists celebrate their arrival at South Bank at the end of the 2018 ride. Photo: Jo Cox Way

Jo's sister Kim Leadbeater said: “I am delighted that the Jo Cox Way is happening again.

"Having taken part in the whole five-day adventure last year, I was hugely inspired by the amazing group of people who came together and undertook the journey from West Yorkshire to London.

"We had cyclists from many different backgrounds, aged between 14 and 70.

"The camaraderie was fantastic and those taking part found it a great way of combining a physical challenge with the opportunity to meet new people and, of course, to remember Jo and her belief that we have ‘more in common’.”

The group of 50 mixed-ability riders leave Yorkshire on July 24, with overnight stops in Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Milton Keynes and Middlesex, and will be joined by other cyclists for parts of the route before arriving at Bankside on Sunday, July 28.

Day three’s 78.5-mile ride passes through Crick, Long Buckby, Kislingbury, Gayton, Blisworth, Roade and Hartwell on its way to Milton Keynes. The route can be viewed here.

On their arrival at London’s South Bank, the cyclists will be greeted by members of community support groups, Jo’s family and the mayor of Southwark.

For more information, visit facebook.com/thejocoxway and letsride.co.uk. Donations can be made here.