Check out this tiki paradise built by Northamptonshire construction worker on Shed of the Year shortlist

Read the full story of Chris Smith, from Wollaston, and his tiki-inspired paradise he built in his back garden which could be crowned Shed of the Year, here.

Chris Smith's tiki-inspired paradise in his back garden in Wollaston. Photo: Cuprinol other Buy a Photo

Chris Smith's tiki-inspired paradise in his back garden in Wollaston. Photo: Cuprinol other Buy a Photo

Chris Smith's tiki-inspired paradise in his back garden in Wollaston. Photo: Cuprinol other Buy a Photo

Chris Smith's tiki-inspired paradise in his back garden in Wollaston. Photo: Cuprinol other Buy a Photo

View more