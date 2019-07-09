Charity that has helped 100,000 Northamptonshire youngsters celebrates 40th birthday

Daredevil charity staff and volunteers at Service Six have been rushed off their feet this year in a giant fundraising effort to mark their milestone birthday.

Not only have some of the team jumped out of planes, but others have also ran the London Marathon and put on a charity fashion show to enable funds are raised to help them continue their vital work.

Since Service Six was launched in 1979 the charity estimates that they have supported over 100,000 of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged youngsters in Northamptonshire.

The main charity focus is to provide therapy and support services for young people who have been affected by issues such as abuse, bullying and bereavement.

Last year the charity provided over 5,000 sessions, supporting nearly 700 youngsters, but the number of people receiving support from the charity has increased by 53 per cent between 2017 and 2019.

In addition to providing therapy and support services Service Six also runs award-winning projects to help deal with issues that affect the lives of children and young people in Northamptonshire and beyond.

The TARGET project helps deal with the ever-growing problem of child online abuse and grooming and helps keep children safe whilst enjoying the online world.

Each year over 5,000 young people benefit from the TARGET Project, many of whom have been subject to online grooming and abuse or are at risk.

The Opal project, which has been awarded 'The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service', offers help and support to young people who self-harm.

A recent survey by The Children’s Society found that, nationwide, 22 per cent of girls and nine per cent of boys said they had self-harmed highlighting just how important Service Six’s work is in this area.

Streetwise and Youth Starz schemes are also on hand to provide positive activities such as sports and crafts for young people who don’t normally have access to green spaces and organised activities.

The schemes not only help to increase well being amongst participants, but they have also helped to reduce anti-social behaviour and low-level crime in the areas they are held.

Other schemes organised by Service Six include FISH (Fun In School Holidays) which allows children aged between five and 11 years old to get stuck in with sports, crafts and personal development during school holiday and 'No Need for NEET' helps young people to access education and employment and at the same time improve their self-confidence.

