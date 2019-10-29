Charity sleepover for Duston boy raises nearly £2,000 for family holiday

Pre-school teachers have raised hundreds of pounds to send poorly Harry Cartwright and his family on a trip of a lifetime, after he recovers from surgery.

Manager of Harpole Pre-school Sharon Matthews and her team have raised £1,844 after taking part in a sponsored sleepover for Harry Cartwright and his family.

The pre-school staff (pictured at their sleepover) have raised nearly 2,000 for a pooly little boy and his family to take a trip away.

The money is to send the family of four away for either a special day out or a holiday near Christmas time.

This is when Harry is expected to leave hospital and his mum Nicole and dad Rich are spending their time between looking after their son and younger daughter.

Sharon Matthews said: "We have raised a massive £1,844.63 for Harry who will hopefully be due to come home within the next few weeks all going well, so they will be able to begin planning their family time.

"We would like to thank everyone who supported us and helped make this happen."

The sleepover took place at the pre-school on Friday, October 5.

At just six months old Harry was told he would never walk after being diagnosed with epilepsy and scoliosis.

But after sheer determination from his former pre-school teachers - who are affectionately called the Purple Ladies - they taught Harry how to walk with a frame when he was two years old.

Earlier this month, Harry, who is now seven, went into theatre for the first of three pioneering treatments so his spine can be very slowly stretched to avoid paralysis.

Once Harry has spent six weeks being fully stretched, as much as his spinal chord can tolerate, he will then have a spinal fusion in a bid to help him walk again.