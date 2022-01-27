A new charity single is set to be released in support of Northampton charity The Lewis Foundation, complete with an NHS choir, to raise awareness around World Cancer Day on February 4.

The song, has been written by Kevin Rogers, who last year teamed up with local broadcaster John Griff on the officially licensed song 'Tank Park Salute', a version of a Billy Bragg song.

For this year's addition, the self-styled 'amateur' musician has put his vocal talents into a Bob Dylan 'classic', Make you Feel My Love

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people have contributed to the song as well as video production

Funds raised will go to The Lewis Foundation's cause of bringing gift baskets and essentials to cancer patients at both Northampton General Hospital (NGH) and Kettering General Hospital (KGH), as well as other hospitals in the region.

Kevin said: “I lost my best friend Graham to cancer nine years ago. I have lost family members and friends. What Lee and Lorraine do week after week for 15 hospitals is a shining example of kindness.

"Imagine being in hospital for cancer treatment, and a stranger brings you a gift. An essential item of underwear or a toiletry, a book, a radio. They've done this more than 75,000 times.

"Every week they source, package and hand deliver – even through Covid – free gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients in hospital. The packs include things that they might find difficult to buy, have forgotten, or run out of.

"Funding these gifts takes dedication and effort, so if we can help on this day of all days, then we have played a small part in helping them carry on supporting others.

"The Lewis Foundation is doing incredible things at such a lonely time for those in hospital, providing cheer, company, distraction, kindness and making them feel loved."

Kevin has been joined in the effort by a full cast of local artists and NHS staff, including; Ian Taylor on piano, Beccy Hurrell on flute and vocals, ‘The KGH Choir’, which is a choir from Kettering General Hospital and Gavin Wallace, a local photographer in charge of the music video, and 'many' more behind the scenes.

According to the Lewis Foundation, Kevin's last charity single raised an 'incredible' £2337.24 and helped to fund 649 of their gift packs for adult cancer patients in hospital. So hopes are high for this next addition.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of the charity, added: "As a charity we are very touched that Kevin and John have chosen to support our charity in this way, whilst encouraging other members of the community to get involved.

"I find it amazing that everyone has taken time out of their busy lives and jobs to rehearse, perform and put together a charity video to raise funds so that we can support adults as they go through cancer treatment in hospital with our gift packs. It is wonderful to see the community coming together to achieve this.

"It is a beautiful song with a strong message for the times we are currently living in. We all need a lift to our lives and the song choice does just that.

"This time they are going even bigger, so I am excited to see the finished piece."

The founder said she hopes for a return of face-to-face deliveries of the gifts in 2022, which have not been possible during the pandemic.

Staff reportedly 'really miss' this aspect and look forward to doing even more with the funds raised from the single come February and beyond.