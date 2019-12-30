Charity shop in Northampton town centre stands empty after shutting its doors last week

A long-standing charity shop in Northampton town centre's high street has shut its doors.

Work crews took down the last of the shelving at the Marie Curie shop in Abington Street on last week and now it stands empty.

In the past year, several large charity shops have opened up on the same row next to the Marie Curie store, including Scope, Barnardos and the Hope Centre pop-up shop.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army opened its 10,000 square-foot 'great big charity superstore' further up the street in 2017.

Marie Curie - a charity that supports hospice services and palliative care - has been contacted for a comment.