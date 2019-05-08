Charity boss's epic 3,000-mile fundraising journey for disabled children to pass through Stoke Bruerne

The chief executive of a disabled children's charity will pull up to the Grand Union Canal in a classic Rolls Royce as part of her 3,000-mile fundraising tour across the country.

Simone Enefer-Doy, chief executive of the charity Lifelites is on an epic road trip in a quest to visit a landmark in every county across England and Wales in just 15 days.

With the help of Lifelites supporters, she will be transported to each one in a weird and wonderful selection of vehicles, all to help raise awareness of and funds for the charity.

On Saturday (May 11), she will be stopping at the Boat Inn in Stoke Bruerne, next to the Grand Union Canal in a classic 1930s Rolls Royce Phantom.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Lifelites donates and maintains assistive technology for life-limited and disabled children in hospices throughout the British Isles.

"This technology gives them the opportunity to play be creative, control something for themselves and communicate, for as long as it is possible."

Simone's challenge will see her travel by a Tuk Tuk, a fire engine, a steam train, and a Ferrari, to name just a few, to locations such as Blenheim Palace, Goodwood and the National Space Centre.

She will visit a total of 48 landmarks in 15 days.