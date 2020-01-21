Charitable status for Beckets Park volunteers means more ways to fund good work

The volunteer group that helps to look after Beckets Park in Northampton town centre has started the new year with a boost as it is now officially a charity.

Buddies of Beckets's (BOB) charitable status means the volunteers can apply for a wider range of funding to support its efforts to preserve the park and put on events.

Buddies of Beckets committee members at last years Elf Door Hunt

Co-founder Joy Ormond said: “To have our application granted by the Charity Commission is fantastic news and opens up more and varied avenues for us to obtain funding for the park.

"Our official charity registration number is 1186989 and our aims are essentially the same as when we first formed as a voluntary group back in 2016.

"BOB wants to preserve and maintain the park including its trees, plants and wildlife and to promote the park for everyone to get the most recreational, leisure and community usage from it.”

This year BOB has several community events to look forward to, including the popular Elf Door Hunt, and is working on six new interpretation boards around the park, highlighting parts of its history,

Buddies of Beckets organise a range of events, including community litter picks like the one pictured

The park will also host part of Northampton Pride, a festival marking 850 years since Thomas Becket's death, the Great British Spring Clean, Northampton in Bloom and many other events and activities.

BOB deputy chairman Luisa Jepson added: “By being a registered charity we hope to attract more potential funders and the process of applying for grants should be easier too.

"We already have a proven track record of bringing and developing community events and activities in Beckets Park but this should give our group a real boost."

The next event is a litter pick on Sunday (January 26) - equipment will be supplied along with refreshments and volunteers should meet at the pavilion at 10am.

Beckets Park

For more information, visit buddiesofbeckets.com or BOB's Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.