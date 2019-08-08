Chaos for Northampton commuters as all train lines to London Euston blocked

Thousands of rail passengers are stranded this evening as all lines in and out of London Euston are blocked.

A signalling fault has caused major disruptions on all trains in or out of London Euston, leading to severe delays and cancellations.

National Rail says the delays are expected to continue into this evening.

Currently, the 19:05 Northampton train to London Euston is 20 minutes late, while the 19:25 train has been cancelled. The 19:38 is currently expected on time.

Several trains heading to Northampton from London Euston are also severely delayed by up to an hour.