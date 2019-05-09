Ceremony thanks unsung heroes who work to make Northampton a better place to live

The achievements of nine Northampton individuals and groups were celebrated during a ceremony and dinner this week.

The nominees were handchosen by the Mayor of Northampton Tony Ansell and a judging panel for their hard work to better their communities and make Northampton a better place to live, work and visit.

The Friends of the Northampton Racecourse litter picking group.

The Mayor congratulated the three winners and six commended nominees during the ceremony on May 7 at the Guildhall.

The winners are:

Stan Robertson

Stan has been selected as a Heart of the Community Winner for his support to the homeless community. He is a kind and compassionate person who gets up at 4am every morning to prepare and distribute breakfast to the town’s rough sleepers. He does more than serve a hot meal though, he sign posts people onto services, often accompanying those that need medical attention.

PCSO Rachael Barber who works "above and beyond" for youth engagement work in St Davids.

Rachael Barber

Rachael is a PCSO for Northamptonshire Police and was selected as a Heart of the Community Winner for the youth engagement she delivers in St David’s, which is above and beyond her work duties. Rachael has set up weekly football training sessions and a popular youth club affiliated with

Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs. Activities Rachael has organised for the club include arts and crafts, games, helping with St David’s entry into Northampton in Bloom as well as fundraising.

Racecourse Litter Picking Group (Community Spirit)

This group of proactive residents has been selected as a Heart of the Community Winner for the work they do to improve the environment at Northampton Racecourse. The group, which includes 10 to 15 local primary school children, get together once a month to litter pick around the park. More recently they have also identified and started litter picking in other areas of the town too.

The commended nominees are:

Anne Stevens

Anne has been commended for the voluntary work she does for the homeless community and those in prison. For the past three years, Anne has been regularly visiting and writing letters to prisoners in the UK and USA. More recently Anne has begun to volunteer at the Hope Centre, helping to service

breakfast as well as to provide haircuts and pedicures to rough sleepers with the Street Church every Sunday. She has also become an unpaid chaplain at Springs Family Centre.

The Foundation Stones Project

A newly registered charity, the Foundation Stones Project has been commended for the work it does to help reduce homelessness in Northampton. Working with Northampton Borough Council and other partner agencies, the charity aims to provide shelter and support for vulnerable single women,

couples, members of the LGBTQ community and ethnic minority groups.

Peter Barley

Peter is a dedicated individual who has been commended for his work, improving the environment in and around Wootton. Peter can be seen regularly, in all weather, voluntarily picking up litter in the area most mornings, whilst walking his dog. In addition, he always get involved in local events

and campaign for the installation of a zebra crossing outside of Caroline Chisolm School.

Chai and Chat Group

This group, which was set up by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation, has been commended for the work it does supporting local women. Each week, the group attracts 20 to 45 women, of all faiths and nationalities, to exchange ideas, listen to guest speakers, provide information and support local events. In 2017 they set up a gardening group and entered into Northampton in Bloom. They received a silver guilt award, which was repeated again last year.

Mick Finch

Mick is local fundraiser that has been commended for his work supporting local organisations and people. Every year, Mick organises numerous trips and challenges for people in Northampton to raise money for local causes. Over the years he has helped to raise more than £450,000 to support local charities including Cynthia Spencer, The Lewis Foundation and Tools for Reliance. Through the trips Mike helps boost peoples’ confidence, conquer their fears and achieve new goals.

Northampton Park Run

Northampton Park Run is a free, timed 5K event for all walkers, joggers, runners, wheelchair users and buggy pushers at Northampton Racecourse. The group, which includes 30 volunteers and on average 499 runners each week, has been commended for its community engagement and support. This includes supporting 100 youngsters participating in the Duke of Edinburgh Award programme, supporting litter picking efforts with their ‘plogging’ group and supporting events organised the Friends of the Racecourse.