Kicking off from July 24, a whole line up of things to do across Northampton have been arranged by the borough council as part of their #CelebrateNorthampton campaign.

Flick through this collection of events happening across summer and see what's on offer for you and your family.

1. Shoe Plants The award-winning Shoe Plant project is back for 2019. Look out for displays - organised by St Giles Terrace in Bloom - in shop windows across the town centre.

2. Northampton by the Sea, Market Square Enjoy all the fun of the beach in the heart of Northampton Market Square. A giant sandpit, deck chairs fairground rides and peek-through photo boards will be free to use until August 31.

3. Heritage Treasure Quest - August 17 NBC and Looking Glass Theatre's Heritage Treasure Quest is a hunt through town to track down clues, solve puzzles and win fabulous prizes. Book tickets for 2 each at thelittleboxoffice.com/lgt/

4. Shoe Sculpture Trail This bold art exhibition took its first steps this week with the debut of a giant red stiletto. 11 more decorated shoes will be trotted out over the summer - pick up a map from the Guildhall and track them all down.

