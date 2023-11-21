CCTV images released following Rushden Lakes theft
CCTV images of a man who may have information about a bike theft from Rushden Lakes shopping centre have been released by police.
Officers would like to talk to the man in the pictures after a a mountain bike was stolen from outside a cycle shop on Monday, November 13.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Do you recognise this man? Police officers have released his image as they believe he may have information about the theft of a mountain bike.
“At about 3.20pm on Monday, November 13, a mountain bike was stolen from outside a cycle shop at Rushden Lakes retail park after a man cut through the bike lock.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.