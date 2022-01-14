CCTV appeal after criminal damage in Corby car park
The car had been parked at the Corby Cube
CCTV images have been released to help police look for two people after an incident which saw a car parked in Corby extensively damaged.
The car was parked in the Corby Cube car park in Wescott Way when the driver left the car for ten minutes, at some point between 2am and 3am on Saturday, January 8.
During that time extensive damage was caused to the car.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers have released an image of two women they believe may have information after a vehicle was damaged in Corby town centre.
"Between 2am and 3am on Saturday, January 8, extensive damage was caused to a vehicle which had been parked and left unattended in the Corby Cube car park in Westcott Way for ten minutes.
"Officers believe the women in this image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 22000013270."