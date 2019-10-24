Castle Academy food bank supports families in need during half-term

Castle Academy in Northampton has launched a food bank to help support families in need.

The school’s food bank will provide vital food and clothing parcels to families struggling with increased costs during the half-term break of feeding children who receive free school meals during term time.

The food parcels will be given to a small number of families at Castle Academy, in St Georges Street, and at neighbouring Northampton International Academy, both part of East Midlands Academy Trust.

Louise Thomas, family support worker at Castle Academy, said: “We started our food bank to help one of our families who needed some help during the school holidays and we’re now helping a small number of families from Castle and Northampton International Academy with food and clothing parcels.

“During the holidays, families can find it really tough to cope with the increased costs of having to feed their children, who normally get free school meals.

“Some of our families are trying to get back into work but due to delays in the universal credit system, they’re finding it really hard. Hopefully our food bank will ease that pressure and help them get back on their feet.”

The school is also planning to hold a budgeting course next half-term to help families with their finances.

Items including food, clothes, sanitary products and homeware have been donated to the food bank by school staff, parents and through Facebook, and local shop F F Tee Bakery and school catering company Aspens have also contributed food.

The school would welcome more donations and is particularly looking for long-life products such as tinned foods, rice and pasta.

Anyone who would like to contribute can contact Louise Thomas at Castle Academy by emailing Louise.Thomas@castle.emat.uk.