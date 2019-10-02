Cartier, Breitling and Rolex watches stolen from Northampton home

A large amount of cash and designer watches have been stolen from a house in Bellinge.

The incident took place between 3.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday, September 27 when burglars forced entry round the back of a property in Whiteheart Close, Bellinge.

When burglars forced entry inside they stole a large amount of cash and jewellery - including designer Cartier, Breitling and Rolex watches, diamond and gold jewellery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.