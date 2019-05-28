Carnival set to return to Northampton next weekend

More than 25 colourful floats will take to the streets in Northampton next week as Carnival returns to the town for the 15th time.

Bolivian dancing bands will entertain the crowds alongside local primary schools and the Royal and Derngate theatre as part of the popular yearly event.

The procession will set off from the Racecourse at 2pm before snaking around the centre and returning to the park at around 4pm.

Meanwhile, a host of world food stalls and entertainment will be available at The Racecourse between noon and 7.30pm.

This year's headline act on the main stage there will be London reggae and soul trio the Soca Divettes.

And with this being the 15th year of Carnival, organisers have decided to leave the theme for 2019 open to the participants - who can pick from any of the previous years.

"We have had some really good years," said chair of the organising committee Morcea Walker MBE. "We have chosen themes and people have interpreted them.

"We have had some great support over the years - not just from the people taking part but from the people watching too."

Mrs Walker paid particular thanks to Wickes, Travis Perkins and DHL who have helped keep the event running by providing lorries free-of-charge.

"Without their help, we would really have struggled," she added.

The route of this year's carnival will be the same as in 2018, leaving the Racecourse on to Kettering Road at 2pm, arriving in Abington Square at 2.35pm, St Giles Street at 2.50pm, the Guildhall a 3pm, to Abington street at 3.15pm, then to Abington square at 3.35pm.

Mrs Walker said that, despite some difficulties over the years, the Carnival has grown to become a staple of the Northampton events calendar.

"People in Northampton have begun to expect the carnival each year and that's really good," she said.

"They know that att the beginning of June there is an event called carnival - it's now on the map."