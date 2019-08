An encampment of Travellers has been spotted off a major Northampton road close to the home of the Cobblers.

At least two caravans and accompanying vehicles have pitched up on an area known as Storton Pits Wildlife Park off Edgar Mobbs Way.

The local nature reserve managed by the wildlife trust for Northamptonshire is a favourite spot for birdwatching and dog walking.

It is understood the Travellers arrived on the park on Thursday evening (August 15).