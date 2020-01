Police are appealing for information about the location of a stolen car.

Between 11am and 4.45pm yesterday (Monday) a white Vauxhall Astra with the registration plate LK64 YMD was stolen in Barnard, Corby.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the stolen vehicle can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 2000024005.