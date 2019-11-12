Can you help? Volunteers needed and gifts wanted as part of Hope Centre and Chron Christmas appeal

The Northampton Chronicle & Echo and The Hope Centre have joined forces this year to launch a Christmas present appeal and host a special lunch for the town's homeless community who access the Hope day centre.

We are asking readers of the Chron and beyond to dig deep and give a special gift to people in this town who might not receive anything on Christmas Day, or volunteer their time to help feed 120 people ahead of Christmas day.

Gift donations can be dropped off at either of Hope’s premises, at their main hub at 35-37 Campbell Street, or at their charity shop at 59-61 Abington Street.

The Hope Centre has asked specifically for new and unwrapped donations, which should include chocolates, smellies, razors, new underwear, coffee, mugs, and money.

Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution can do so by calling 01604 214300 or by visiting their webpage and by clicking on donate.

Aside from the gift appeal, this newspaper is also reaching out to charities and businesses who want to give their time or can offer a donation to help us cover the costs of putting on an extra special festive meal at the centre.

This meal will be held at the Hope Centre on Friday, December 13 and will be an additional meal to the full Christmas dinner the Hope Centre provides on Christmas Day.

Currently, the Hope Centre usually sees more than 120 each day, which is busier than ever before, and throughout a week, bosses say they see perhaps between 180 and 230 different people.

CEO at Northampton's Hope Centre, Robin Burgess, said: "For most of us Christmas is a really special time, however, when you are struggling in life it can be a really tough time and at The Northampton Hope Centre we have many people for whom life is a real challenge.

"With the help of the Chron and their readers we want to bring a little bit of extra Christmas cheer to anyone who uses the Hope Centre and will be finding Christmas tough."

Reporter at the Chron, Carly Roberts, said: "The Chron is really pleased to be able to give the Hope Centre and 120 of their day centre users a helping hand this Christmas.

"We are urging our readers to give the gift of their time to help us pull off a lovely day for people who are less fortunate on December 13. Tasks on the day could be anything from peeling potatoes, to hosting a Christmas quiz, doing a bit of washing up or talking to service users and making them feel happy.

"If time is not on your side this festive period, you could help in other ways. On Christmas Day, Hope wants to give each service user a gift and it would be phenomenal if Chron readers could dig deep to make this happen."

If you want to pledge your time and help volunteer at the Hope Centre's Christmas lunch on Friday, December 13, or want more information about the gift appeal email Chron reporter, carly.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk.