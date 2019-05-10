Can you help Northampton's-own 13-year-old beauty queen reach America?

A Northampton teenager is asking for a hand to help make competing at an American beauty pageant "a dream come true".

It's been a busy year for 13-year-old Layla Gauntlett. In April, she entered the Miss Teen Diamond pageant with only nine days to go before the final - but a week later she came home with the First Runner-Up award and the sash for Best Smile.

Northampton's own Layla Gauntlett has a chance of taking the crown at Miss Teen Diamond in USA. (photo credit Miss Diamond).

But unexpectedly, the Northampton teenager was named Miss Teen Diamond Ambassador when the competition's directors saw how passion she had to making a difference in her local community.

Layla said: "Getting the award was an amazing feeling. It means a lot, but more than that it gives me the chance to raise awareness for the beauty and diversity of women and women's health.

"Even though I'm only 13, I think it's so important to be an advocate for my generation.

It means she has a place waiting for her at the Miss Teen Diamond contest in Las Vegas in July.

The 13-year-old is looking for a sponsor to help her dream come true.

But she needs a little help to get there.

To compete in Las Vegas, Layla will need affording a week's accommodation in the USA - so for that, she is now looking for a local business to sponsor her journey.

She said: "Finding a sponsor means I can go to the USA and compete in Miss Teen Diamond, which would be a dream come true.

"If I found a business or sponsor I would be able to promote them abroad and in all my social media work.

"If anyone can help me, please get in touch."

Layla is asking for any business or sponsor who can help her in her journey and be featured in all her work to contact her on Instagram on @laylagauntlett or by email at laylagauntlett26@hotmail.com.

Layla was able to raise £100 in the nine short days she had until the contest in April, where she ran an online campaign called #Endoawareness to talk about Endometriosis, a condition that causes chronic pain and has affected her family.