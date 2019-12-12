Can you help find missing Northampton teenager Haris?

Police officers are appealing for help to find a missing 17-year-old boy from Northampton.

Haris Ahmed left an address in Birmingham on Friday (December 6) and is believed to have travelled to Northampton where he is currently living.

Haris Ahmed. Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

He is described as Asian, 5ft 10in, of medium build, with black curly hair and a black moustache.

When Haris was last seen, he was wearing black trousers, a maroon shirt and a puffa-style jacket, which was under a long black jacket.

He is asked to make contact with his family or police to confirm he is safe and well.

Anyone who has seen Haris or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPBW/11302/19.