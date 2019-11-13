Can you help find missing Northampton teenager Chloe?

Police are appealing for help to find a missing girl who may have travelled to Somerset.

Chloe Knight, aged 17, was last seen in Northampton at around 1pm on Monday, November 11.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "She was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, blue jeans and was carrying a small bag.

"Chloe is described as white, 5ft 2in and has shaved hair."

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information about where she is to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, and quote the reference MPN2/ 3562/19.